Baltimore Orioles Star Slugger Has Positive Injury Update, Eyes Opening Day
With the start of the regular season right around the corner, the Baltimore Orioles received a positive update regarding the star shortstop.
Injuries have been a storyline for the Orioles during spring training with arguably their best pitcher, Grayson Rodriguez, and their best position player, Gunnar Henderson, both dealing with ailments.
Baltimore will be starting off their campaign in about two weeks against the Toronto Blue Jays, and the hope is their star slugger will be in the lineup.
Luckily, it appears Henderson is trending in the right direction.
The star shortstop has been dealing with an injury to his right intercostal, but is feeling much better than when it was originally hurt.
Now, the hope is that he will be back in the starting lineup for Opening Day.
The Orioles are going to be relying on Henderson to lead their lineup once again in 2025, with the emerging superstar potentially being an MVP candidate this coming year.
Following up his American League Rookie of the Year campaign in 2023, the 23-year-old followed it up with an amazing sophomore season with a fourth- place finish in AL MVP voting.
Last season, he slashed .281/.364/.529 with 37 home runs, 92 RBI and 21 stolen bases.
While those are some elite numbers, he will be hoping to be even better in 2025.
Hopefully, missing some time in spring training won’t have too much of a negative impact on the young slugger, but it’s still a great sign that it appears like he'll be ready for Opening Day.