Baltimore Orioles Still in AL East Hunt Despite Rocky Start To Season
The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the bigger disappointments of 2025. They are 13-20 heading into Monday's off day and in last place in the American League East. However, the team is just 5.5 games back from first place in their division that is weaker than normal this year.
This past week, the Orioles were able to take two of three games at Camden Yards against the New York Yankees, which is a big series win. They followed that up with a weekend series loss at home against the Kansas City Royals.
With their 3-3 week, the Orioles moved up one spot to No. 22 in the latest MLB.com power rankings.
Moving up one spot is not significant enough to generate a lot of excitement moving forward. However, it does indicate that the team is moving in the right direction.
Looking at the starting rotation, which has been the weakest part of the team, the Orioles have a few reinforcements on the way.
Zach Eflin made a rehab start on Sunday and it could be the only one he needs. He threw 58 pitches over four innings, allowed just two hits and struck out four batters. Now, that was in High-A, but the start is very encouraging.
Along with that, Trevor Rogers is slowly making his way back to the big league mound as he has already made a few starts in the minor leagues. He has not been great in any of his three outings, which is very discouraging. Still, he has talent and the Orioles need him to pitch well if the team is going to succeed.
Tomoyuki Sugano has been the ace of the staff in Eflin's absence. He has a 3.00 ERA through seven starts. He leads the team with three wins on the year, as well.
The rest of the starting pitchers have been unimpressive. As a team, Baltimore's rotation ranks 28th in ERA, 28th in WHIP, 30th in strikeout percentage and 29th in opponent batting average. They have been a big reason for the team's struggles in 2025.
At the plate, the Orioles are slashing .227/.297/.390. They are 26th in batting average, 18th in OPS and they have the third-highest strikeout percentage.
One of the biggest storylines for the lineup this year has been the struggles against left-handed pitching.
The Orioles are 2-9 when a lefty has started against them this season. Additionally, when facing left-handers, Baltimore is slashing .179/.261/.240 with just four home runs over 341 at-bats. To get back on the right track, the Orioles are going to have to start hitting left-handed pitchers a lot better.
Looking ahead, the Orioles hit the road to take on the Minnesota Twins to begin the week and the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend.