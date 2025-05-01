Baltimore Orioles Southpaw Pitcher Set to Make Third Rehab Start This Weekend
The Baltimore Orioles are in a nasty position when it comes to the injuries their roster has sustained through only the first month of the 2025 season. With 13 players currently on the injured list, they are without plenty of key pieces both to their batting lineup and their pitching rotation. These injuries have set the team back in terms of their competitiveness, as they fall to a 12-18 record, which leaves them in last place in the American League East.
Plenty of these players are making rehab appearances or recovery sessions in the coming week or two, and that group has included southpaw pitcher Trevor Rogers. Rogers has already made two rehab starts in the farm system, one for Double-A Chesapeake and the other in Triple-A Norfolk. In those games, he would have a tough time, especially the latter, accruing a 21.60 ERA and 4.200 WHIP in 1.2 innings.
The 27-year-old also had difficulties in his first few times taking the mound for the Orioles last year, pitching in four games he would have a 7.11 ERA and 1.842 WHIP with 12 strikeouts to 10 walks. He had shown positive signs with the Miami Marlins in years prior however, and may just need the extra time to get back to himself.
He will get that time as well, as he will make a third rehab appearance on Sunday, as was reported by Jake Rill of MLB.com.
As the starter looks to recover from a right knee injury that has kept him sidelined since the beginning of the season, he will have opportunities to also try and return to form before getting the call back to the Major League roster.