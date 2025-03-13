Baltimore Orioles Superstar Shares Encouraging Update on Injury Rehab
The Baltimore Orioles have been ravaged by injuries lately, putting a damper on spring training as they prepare for Opening Day.
Fortunately, they got some good news on Wednesday regarding their most important player; Gunnar Henderson.
Henderson, who's dealing with a mild right intercostal strain, resumed baseball activities on Tuesday. He started a hitting progression and did other light drills like fielding grounders, the results of which were encouraging to manager Brandon Hyde.
On Wednesday, the All-Star shortstop confirmed Hyde's assessment with a positive update of his own during an interview with MLB Network.
"Progressing really well right now. Everything's feeling good," Henderson said. "I got to take some ground balls today, swung a little bit more. We're making strides in the right direction."
Henderson hasn't resumed swinging a bat yet, however.
His batting cage sessions have been limited to standing in the batter's box during bullpen sessions and watching pitches come in, but he hopes to start getting some reps soon to make sure his swing and timing is good to go for the start of the year.
"At this point, it's just gonna be getting the amount of at-bats I think I need to be ready," Henderson said. "Like I said, I'm progressing pretty well, so I should be able to get that done."
The 23-year-old slugger still has two weeks to prepare for Opening Day.
The Orioles kick off their season north of the border against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 27.
While Henderson's status for Opening Day was initially in doubt, he sounds confident he'll be ready for the start of the season, barring any setbacks.
That's great news for Baltimore, which is counting on Henderson to anchor its lineup and middle infield. The 2023 AL Rookie of the Year was one of the best players in baseball last season, batting .281/.364/.529 with 37 home runs, 92 RBI, 21 steals and 9.1 WAR in just his second full campaign.
After Henderson led the Orioles in numerous offensive categories last year, they're banking on him to provide MVP-level production again and help them contend in a tough AL East.
He just needs to get healthy first.