Baltimore Orioles Legend Makes Bold Prediction About Superstar's Future
The Baltimore Orioles are teeming with young talent, especially up the middle.
With Gunnar Henderson at shortstop and Jackson Holliday at second base, the Orioles have arguably the best double-play combo in baseball.
Holliday still needs to prove himself after a disappointing rookie year, but it seems like only a matter of time before the former No. 1 overall draft pick hits his stride.
Meanwhile, Henderson has already established himself as one of the top players in the game.
After winning AL Rookie of the Year unanimously in 2023, he made his first All-Star team and finished fourth in AL MVP voting last season.
He's only 23, too, so he could still be getting better.
Given his elite performance at such a young age, the future is remarkably bright for Henderson, who seems poised to dominate the league for years to come.
Former Orioles second baseman Brian Roberts, who's been working with Henderson and Holliday during spring training, thinks Henderson is just getting started.
Predicting something a decade in the future with any degree of certainty is nearly impossible, but Henderson seems like a safe bet, assuming he stays healthy.
He doesn't turn 24 until June, so he hasn't even hit his prime yet. His best years could still be in front of him.
That's a scary thought for Baltimore's competitors.
Henderson was already worth 9.1 WAR last year despite leading AL shortstops in errors (25) and tailing off offensively in the second half.
If he polishes up his defense and puts together a complete season at the plate, watch out.
Roberts has worked closely with Henderson this spring, so he's seen first-hand Henderson's commitment to improving in all facets of the game.
His willingness to learn and make adjustments should serve him well in the future.
Henderson is still developing, but he's already one of the best players in the sport.
Barring injury, he should have many more great years in front of him.