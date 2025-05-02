Baltimore Orioles Team Awards Through First Month of Disappointing Season
It has been a terrible start to the season for the Baltimore Orioles, who have been one of the biggest disappointments so far.
After tremendous success over the past two years, the Orioles have stumbled in a major way so far in 2025. While this looked like a franchise on the brink of setting up something special, they now appear to have a somewhat uncertain future.
Even though the starting rotation has taken a lot of the blame for the struggles and rightfully so, it has been the young core of talent in the lineup that has also underperformed.
Overall, there haven’t been too many positives for the team as the record indicates.
With the first month of the season coming to a close here are the team awards for Baltimore so far.
Not Cy Young
While there are a lot of options to choose from unfortunately here, the choice of Charlie Morton is a rather easy one.
The veteran right-hander was one of the top signings for the Orioles this winter but has been a massive disappointment. In seven games, he has totaled a 0-6 record and 9.45 ERA.
At over 40 years old, father time might have finally come knocking for Morton who has since been moved to the bullpen.
Cy Young
There aren’t many options for the best pitcher on for the best pitcher, but Tomoyuki Sugano takes the honor for his strong first month in the Majors. Even though he has been a professional for a long time in Japan, this is his first stint in America, and the results are good.
So far in 2025, Sugano has totaled a 3-1 record with a 3.00 ERA. If there was some more support around him in the rotation, he likely would have been a solid middle-of-the-rotation piece for Baltimore. However, this is a team still lacking an ace.
Despite being 35 years old, Sugano is eligible for the American League Rookie of the Year award, and is certinaly in the running after the first month.
Least Valuable Player
There are certainly a few options that could have been chosen here, but the nod goes to Heston Kjerstad so far. In 2025, he has slashed .203/.250/.351 with three home runs and 12 RBI.
Like most members of the Orioles’ homegrown talent, Kjerstad has underperformed at the plate. The former number two overall pick from 2020 has not lived up to the hype so far in his career, and the start to the campaign is far from ideal.
Most Valuable Player
In a lineup that is mostly struggling, it has been outfielder Cedric Mullins who has led the way for the team so far. While most others have disappointed, the talented outfielder is off to a great start.
So far, he has slashed .278/.412/.515 with six home runs and 20 RBI. Considering the quality of talent in the lineup, it’s shocking to see Mullins leading in nearly all offensive categories.
As the month flips to May, the Orioles have to start hitting some more or this year will get away from them quickly. However, the play of Mullins has been a major bright spot for the franchise.