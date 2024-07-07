Baltimore Orioles Top Prospect Could Help Land Two-Time All-Star
When the Baltimore Orioles called up top prospect Jackson Holliday in April, the hope was for him to be one of the bright young stars in baseball. In 34 at-bats, Holliday did the complete opposite of that, getting two hits and striking out 18 times.
While he had lofty expectations, struggling as a 20-year-old in his first big-league stint didn't come as a surprise. Major League pitching is much different than the minors, and many of the top stars in baseball history struggled when they were first called up.
Holliday didn't even last a month at the big league level, as he was sent down to figure things out. However, he hasn't returned, which does and doesn't make sense.
At some point, they'll need to give him a chance and stick with him. If he struggles for a few months, it's a part of the learning process. Wasting his time in the minor leagues likely won't change anything once he returns to the big leagues.
General manager Mike Elias didn't exactly shut down the idea of trading him, but he also didn't give any indication that he'd move the potential star.
"It's a tough one to trade," Elias said, according to MASN's Melanie Newman.
"He's the No. 1 prospect in minor league baseball. This is a hard talent to get your hands on. We have him, we've been developing him, and we've got very high hopes for him. He's exceptionally far ahead of anyone in his age group, so it's not something we're going to be eager to explore."
If they were to look to move him, Holliday would be able to get back a proven big-league talent, something the Orioles might be interested in given their chances of winning a World Series this year.
Jacob Mountz of FanSided explored three players Holliday could be traded for if Baltimore actually decided to move him.
Superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker of the Houston Astros was one of the names listed.
"However, Tucker will be a free agent after 2025. One would think a Jackson Holliday trade would be a no-brainer for the seemingly closed-minded Astros.
"If traded, Tucker could help the Orioles win championships this year and next. Still, the value proposition here might not work in their favor as they’ll have Tucker for a very limited time."
While, hypothetically, it could make sense for the Astros if they don't plan on re-signing Tucker, it doesn't help their chances of winning now. For the Orioles, this trade might make even less sense.
Tucker will be paid handsomely, and rightfully so, as he's one of the best in baseball. Holliday doesn't have to be paid for a bit, which should help Baltimore keep its young core together.
That's the focus with their young stars likely seeking massive contracts in the future.
All in all, moving the Texas native wouldn't be a good decision.