Baltimore Orioles Trade DFA'd Catcher Back to Seattle Mariners
The Baltimore Orioles pulled off a trade on Wednesday afternoon, sending a player back to the team they acquired him from just a few months ago and just a few days after designating him for assignment.
Roch Kubatko of MASN reported the news that the Orioles would be sending catcher Blake Hunt to the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations.
The Mariners had traded Hunt to Baltimore back in May in exchange for fellow catcher Michael Perez and right-handed pitcher Mike Baumann. It ended up being quite the inconsequential trade.
The 26-year-old catcher had already been designated for assignment on Monday to make room on the 40-man roster after the Orioles signed right-handed pitcher Andrew Kitteredge.
In the 42 games that he played for Baltimore's Triple-A affiliate, the Norfolk Tides, Hunt had posted just a .179/.219/.278 slash line. It is not surprise he was one of the first players on the chopping block to make room for new signings.
He had shown some promise earlier in his career, but just hit a very bad stretch after the trade.
As for the players the Orioles sent over in the original deal, Seattle had not gotten much better results.
Perez posted a .177/.300/.392 slash line over 16 games before being released. He signed a new deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but has since elected free agency.
Baumann had a similar fate.
He made a few appearances in the Majors but struggled. He then found himself jumping between different squads before hitting free agency once again.
He has since signed in Japan, with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.