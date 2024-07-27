Baltimore Orioles Urged to Add More Pitching Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles have a two-game lead in the American League East but haven't exactly played well over the past few weeks. There will be ways to change that in the coming days with the trade deadline less than a week away, but the Orioles as a whole need to start playing better.
Every team goes through a stretch of poor performances at some point, so hopefully, Baltimore will figure it out sooner rather than later.
It's also important to recognize why they've struggled at times.
They lost three starting pitchers to injury for the remainder of the season, and Felix Bautista, their elite closer, hasn't thrown a pitch all year. Bautista isn't expected to return in 2024, which has led to the Orioles showing interest in relief pitching during the deadline.
While relievers are an important need, the injuries to the rotation are an even bigger problem.
That's exactly why Mark Feinsand of MLB.com is urging them to go out and land starting pitching help. He listed how all 30 teams can improve during the deadline, writing that Baltimore's injuries will lead to them adding at least one pitcher to their rotation.
"Baltimore has thrived this season despite a rotation that has been ravaged by injury, with Kyle Bradish, Tyler Wells and John Means all done for the season. If any club has the prospect capital to go after a big, controllable arm, it’s the Orioles, who figure to add at least one arm to the rotation."
They were able to accomplish that by making a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire one of the top arms on the market in Zach Eflin, but considering that still makes them down two starters compared to Opening Day, there's a chance they could still be eyeing more help.
Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet, and others have been the biggest names linked to the Orioles in recent weeks.
It's uncertain if Skubal is going to get traded, as it doesn't make much sense for the Detroit Tigers to do so unless they get a package they can't refuse. Even then, it's tough to get rid of the All-Star Game starter who doesn't hit free agency until 2027.
Crochet, however, is expected to get dealt.
He wants to continue pitching as a starter, as it's his first full season of doing so. The left-hander is also eyeing a new contract if he gets traded, which is likely due to him trying to give himself some security if he were to get injured.
Crochet has pitched more this year than he did in his first three big league seasons combined, which is a warranted concern.
Baltimore will have to assess that situation and go from there.