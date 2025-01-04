Baltimore Orioles Urged To Extend Non-Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson Star
After losing Corbin Burnes, one could argue that Zach Eflin will be the ace for the Baltimore Orioles in 2025.
If Eflin throws the baseball as he's done for parts of his career, he's been an above-average arm who could be a piece on a World Series rotation.
Unfortunately, him being the Orioles ace isn't necessarily a good thing. Despite some of the success he's found, the right-hander would be one of the worst aces in Major League Baseball.
That's the risk the front office continues to be willing to take, allowing Burnes to walk and not signing any of the other elite free-agent starters.
Similarly to Burnes, the Florida native is set to hit free agency after this campaign. That means if Baltimore doesn't extend him during the year, he'll be on the open market and have multiple suitors.
After some of the contracts handed out to starters in recent months, it's only safe to say that Eflin would be the next in line to get paid handsomely.
That's why Tim Smart of FanSided wants the Orioles to cut to the chase now, urging them to extend him before it's too late.
"Entering 2025, Eflin will be in the final year of a 3-year, $40 million deal. The contract was back-loaded though, and he'll earn $18 million next year. He's about to enter his age 31 season, so the deal doesn't need to be super long. But if Sean Manaea can get 3 years and $75 million on the open market, the Orioles could offer that same 3/$75 to Eflin and lock him into the middle of the rotation for the next few years. It'd take a lot of pressure off the Orioles plans for next winter to extend Eflin now."
A $75 million deal like Smart suggested could be ideal for both sides. At 30 years old, he might believe he's worth more than that, but that would be a fair offer from Baltimore's perspective.
At some point, the front office has to show they're willing to spend. Even if it's a deal less than $100 million, this would be the right one to make.
Not every contract handed out has to be $250 plus million. Everybody knows the Orioles aren't going to do that.
Still, they have to stay competitive with this young core, and while spending money on expensive deals would be the easiest way to do that, it isn't something that will happen.
Eflin allows them to have an above-average arm for a relatively cheap price, so there isn't any excuse not to get a deal done.