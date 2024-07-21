Baltimore Orioles Urged To Pursue Intriguing Trade with Giants
The Baltimore Orioles are expected to be one of the most aggressive teams ahead of the MLB trade deadline on July 30th. As they look to bolster their World Series chances, acquiring a piece or two has become a high priority.
Right now, there are two positions that the Orioles are expected to try to add talent to. Those positions are starting pitching and relief pitching.
Speaking specifically about relief pitching, Baltimore has been linked to quite a few intriguing names. One of them is San Francisco Giants closer Camilo. Doval.
Recently, a trade was suggested between the Orioles and Giants that would send Doval to Baltimore.
Zach Presnell of FanSided has proposed that the Orioles acquire Doval from San Francisco in exchange for infielder Mac Horvath and right-hander Trace Bright.
Horvath is ranked No. 10 in the Baltimore farm system, while Bright is ranked No. 15. Both players would have the potential to become key role players for the Giants down the road.
As for the Orioles, they would be acquiring an intriguing arm for their bullpen. The 27-year-old reliever still has three years left on his contract following the 2024 season. That alone makes him an interesting potential trade target.
During the 2024 season with San Francisco, Doval has had an up-and-down year. He has appeared in 39 games, racking up a 4.38 ERA, a 1.62 WHIP, a 2.0 K/BB ratio, 17 saves, and four blown saves in 37.0 innings.
Clearly, those are not elite closer numbers. However, he has the talent and potential to be a much better pitcher than he has shown this season.
Back in the 2023 season, he played in 69 games and put up an ERA of 2.93, a 1.14 WHIP, a 3.3 K/BB ratio, 39 saves, and eight blown saves in 67.2 innings.
Those numbers show much more potential as a closer than what he has done this season.
Looking at this trade, Baltimore would not be giving up a ton to get a young closing caliber pitcher with three years left on his deal after this season. He would be worth taking a gamble on.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding the Orioles in the coming days. They're a top-notch World Series contender and would love to add more talent, which makes them a team to keep a very close eye on.