Baltimore Orioles Will Be Relying on Tyler O'Neill Despite Injury History
The Baltimore Orioles have been fairly active so far this offseason, with their team beginning to take shape for 2025.
So far, while the big elephant in the room is still what will happen with free agent Corbin Burnes, the Orioles seemingly made a decision on Anthony Santander.
Despite being one of the best power hitters in baseball the last few years, Baltimore brought in outfielder Tyler O’Neill as the likely replacement for Santander. With a lot of talented young hitters in their organization as well, the Orioles believed allocating money elsewhere would be more beneficial for the team long-term.
O'Neill is a high-risk, high-reward type of signing that could either pay of, or result in a bad contract.
Recently, Roch Kubato of MASN spoke about the decision to bring in the free agent slugger.
“The Orioles have moved on from Anthony Santander and his 44 home runs - he's reportedly seeking at least a five-year deal - and replaced him with O'Neill on a three-year, $49.5 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season. He doesn't have to match Santander's home run output, but the Orioles need power and for him to get on base. They need him to mash left-handed pitching. A defensive upgrade was made with O'Neill, who mostly will play in the corners but also can back up in center. The Orioles are counting on O'Neill to top 100 games played for the third time in his career. He was limited to 113 in 2024.”
When healthy, O’Neill can be an excellent player, as shown in 2024.
Even though he played in just 113 games, he smashed 31 home runs and drove in 61 runs.
The right-hander certainly has the ability to be one of the best power hitters in baseball, but staying on the field has been a challenge.
Just two times in his career has he played in over 100 games, which is an alarming number, however, that is also why Baltimore was able to sign him to a three-year, $49.5 million deal after he produced a 30-home run season.
It seems unlikely the Orioles will be able to rely on him based on his past history, but if he can play 100 games or so, he could be a big help.
Overall, the price point for O’Neill with the potential of what he can do makes it easy to understand why Baltimore took this risk.
Still, they will certainly miss Santander and his power if their new slugger can’t stay on the field.