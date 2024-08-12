Baltimore Orioles Young Star Predicted to Represent Team USA in 2028 Olympics
There looks to be a good chance that Major League Baseball will allow their players to play in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Baseball wasn't represented in the Olympics in 2024, but with it being in America, the event will feature baseball.
It should be an incredible moment, as the World Baseball Classic almost resembles exactly what'll happen during the Olympics. The World Baseball Classic is one of the best events when it takes place, as many countries around the world send their best players to try to win a championship.
For the Baltimore Orioles, that could mean that many of their young stars have a chance to win a gold medal in four years. Adley Rutschman seems to be the perfect player to represent the United States of America, as he's the best young catcher in baseball by a considerable amount.
Dayn Perry of CBS Sports predicted the USA Baseball roster during the 2028 Olympics, listing Rutschman as the starting catcher.
"Rutschman, a former No. 1 overall pick, is the best all-around catcher in the game right now, meaning he thrives with the bat (126 career OPS+ across parts of three seasons) and when it comes to the many-splendored defensive burdens of the most demanding position around. The guess here is that the native Oregonian still near the top of his guild by the time 2028 rolls around."
Rutschman is beyond deserving of the honor. The former No. 1 pick has done exactly what he was expected to do when he entered the league.
One could even argue that he's exceeded expectations in a big way, earning two All-Star nods in his first three big league seasons. That includes 2024, where he's slashing .267/.335/.429 with 17 home runs, 16 doubles, 68 RBI, a 120 OPS+, and is one of the better defensive catchers in the league.
Since he was called up by the Orioles, they've statistically been one of the best teams in baseball. Their record has been much better when he's on the field, showing the type of impact he has on both sides of the baseball. Not only does he add something to this lineup, but pitchers love throwing to him.
Perry listed other options like Logan O'Hoppe, Cal Raleigh, and Ethan Salas, but unless Salas comes up and shows that he can be the type of player that Rutschman is, the Baltimore star should be all but guaranteed to make the roster as the starting catcher.