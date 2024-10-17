Baltimore Orioles Young Star Undergoes Successful Surgery for Hand Fracture
The Baltimore Orioles season ended just over two weeks ago when they lost Game 2 of their Wild Card Round matchup to the Kansas City Royals.
It was a brutal showing for the team offensively, as they scored only one run, on a Cedric Mullins home run, in two games. They lost the opener 1-0 and then were eliminated on a 2-1 Game 2 defeat.
As if their season ending wasn’t bad enough, their young star outfielder Colton Cowser was also hurt in the game.
In what ended up being his last at-bat of the season, Angel Zerpa threw a pitch up-and-in to the left-handed hitter, which he swung at. The pitch struck him in the left hand but he was called out because of the swing.
Heston Kjerstad replaced Cowser in the lineup, taking over in left field. It turned out that he suffered a fractured hand and the injury was bad enough that he had to undergo surgery this week.
The news of successful surgery was surprising because there was no update provided that it would be necessary. But, it is certainly better to get the situation figured out now so that the talented left fielder is healthy to start the 2025 season.
In his first full season as a Major Leaguer, Cowser recorded a slash line of .242/.321/.447, hitting 24 home runs and 24 doubles with 69 RBI across 153 games and 561 plate appearances.
Along with his strong performance at the plate, Cowser provided the team with elite defense in left field. Given the dimensions of the field, it is important to have stronger fielders at all three spots in the grass and he is talented enough to play in any of them.
That is enough to make him the favorite to win the AL Rookie of the Year Award this season. He is going to be a key cog in the Orioles’ plans for a long time if he keeps up this level of production.