Baltimore Orioles Young Superstar Named to MLB All-Rookie First Team
The Baltimore Orioles ultimately took a step back in 2024 after last year's 101 wins and first American League East title since 2014, but the end result was the same with a sweep in the team's first playoff series and still no playoff victories in a decade.
Baltimore had to battle down the stretch to even make the postseason, and one of the huge reasons they were able to do that was their sensational rookie outfielder Colton Cowser. After his huge first season in the big leagues, Cowser had been named to the MLB Pipeline 2024 All-Rookie First Team, a place he is in elite company with.
In Cowser's first full season in the MLB, he played in 153 games and hit .242 with 24 home runs, tying him with fellow First Team outfielder Jackson Merrill of the Padres for most in the league among rookies. Cowser was also responsible for 69 RBIs and excelled at every position in the outfield. He was named a Gold Glove finalist this week as well for his left field play. Joining Merrill and Jackson Chourio of the Brewers, it's a great rookie group of outfielders on the First Team.
Cowser was selected in the first round with the No. 5 overall pick by the Orioles in the 2021 MLB Draft. In three seasons at five different levels in the minor leagues, he hit .298 with 38 home runs, 19 of them coming in his only full season in the minors in 2022 across High A Ball, Double A, and Triple A.
In Baltimore's postseason exit, Cowser was relatively disappointing with just one hit in his seven at bats in the two games to none sweep at the hands of the Royals. But there should be plenty of time for Cowser to establish himself as a player who can perform in the postseason as the team looks to improve and make a run next year. If they are able to do that, Cowser will be a huge reason as to why as one of the brightest young stars the team has had in a very long time.