Baltimore Orioles Receive Two Nominations as Rawlings Gold Glove Finalist
Two Baltimore Orioles players are up for one of the most prestigious end of season awards at their respected position.
Rawlings announced on Tuesday that Colton Cowser and Ryan Mountcastle were named American League Gold Glove Finalists.
After leading the Orioles to a second straight playoff appearance, the team’s homegrown talent continues to impress on a national stage.
Mountcastle, who solidified himself as a top first baseman in the AL, was named as a finalist for the second straight season. He finished behind Nathaniel Lowe from the Texas Rangers in 2023. The 27-year-old appeared in 114 games at first base this season for the Orioles. For the second year in a row, he finished with a .997 fielding percentage and only recorded three errors on 937 defensive chances. He finished the year with 2 outs above average, according to Baseball Savant.
He will go up against Lowe and Carlos Santana of the Kansas City Royals for the award.
As for Cowser, this is the first time he is up for the award. As he also remains a top candidate for American League Rookie of the Year, the 24-year-old shined across the outfield for Baltimore in 2024. Although the former first-rounder played multiple games across all three positions in the outfield, he was named a finalist for Left Field, the spot where he played 109 games for the Orioles in his debut season.
On the year in the corner outfield spot, Cowser recorded a .995 fielding percentage across 809 innings of work. Across 205 defensive chances, he only allowed one error when holding down left field. When in left, he has prevented seven runs on the season and picked up 9 outs above average, according to Savant.
The first-year player will be up against Alex Verdugo of the New York Yankees and 2023 Gold Glove winner Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians.
The two finalists for Baltimore now make it seven over the last three seasons for the organization. Ramón Urías was the last Orioles player to win the award when he was selected as the American League winner for third base in 2022.
All Gold Glove winners will be announced on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 8:30 p.m. ET. The award show will be on Baseball Tonight on ESPN.