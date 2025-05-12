Brewers Starter Could Be Multi-Year Solution for Orioles' Struggling Rotation
The Baltimore Orioles are off to a very disappointing start to the season considering their high expectations.
For the last two years, there hasn't been too many teams in the American League that have been as good as the Orioles. However, despite the franchise looking like they were going to have a positive trajectory, the team now has a ton of question marks.
This winter, the organization didn’t do a good job putting together a solid rotation, and injuries hurt the unit as well.
Missing Grayson Rodriguez and Zach Eflin for most of the campaign so far hasn’t helped a group that had issues to begin with.
Furthermore, even the talented young core of hitters for Baltimore has struggled and underachieved this campaign. However, it is still early and this team can turn it around.
Should the Orioles Make a Blockbuster Trade?
Buster Olney of ESPN (subscription required) recently wrote about Milwaukee Brewers starter Freddy Peralta potentially being the answer to the Orioles’ problems this season.
“Freddy Peralta has been one of the league's best starters this year, and he's earning a very affordable $8 million this year, with Milwaukee holding an $8 million option for next season. If the Orioles landed him, he would instantly become their ace.”
Baltimore is certainly going to be an interesting team to watch heading toward the deadline. Even though their record is poor now, there is a lot of time between now and July to get going.
With Eflin returning from injury, that could help spark a rotation that is in desperate need of some help.
However, if they want to contend with the New York Yankees for the AL East crown, they will need some additional weapons.
Peralta is an appealing player to potentially target if he becomes available. Even though the Brewers are hovering around .500, making the postseason will be quite the challenge in the National League.
The former All-Star is having a great year with a 4-2 record and 2.18 ERA.
Not only would Peralta be able to help in 2025, but he also has a team option for 2026 at a very reasonable $8 million. So, even if Baltimore doesn’t get back into contention this campaign, they would at least have an ace on the staff heading into next season.
The price tag for the right-hander would surely be high, but the Orioles still have a good amount of young talent that should help them get a deal done.