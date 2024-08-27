Can Depleted Baltimore Orioles Survive Toughest Test of Season?

Orioles rotation members who are not Albert Suárez:



Corbin Burnes (8.71 ERA in August)

Grayson Rodriguez (injured)

Kyle Bradish (injured)

Zach Eflin (injured)

John Means (injured)

Tyler Wells (injured)

Trevor Rogers (demoted)

Dean Kremer (is Dean Kremer)

Cade Povich (6.10 ERA)