Can Depleted Baltimore Orioles Survive Toughest Test of Season?
The injuries just keep mounting for the Baltimore Orioles.
On Monday, the Orioles placed slugger Ryan Mountcastle on the 10-day injured list with a left wrist sprain. The move is retroactive to Aug. 22, but Mountcastle won't be able to return until September at the earliest.
That means Baltimore will be without him for its upcoming six-game road trip, which starts on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers -- proud owners of the best record in baseball at 78-53.
Unfortunately for the Orioles, they're in rough shape at the moment. They now have a dozen players on the injured list, including the bulk of their starting rotation.
In terms of position players, Baltimore is without Mountcastle (wrist), Jordan Westburg (hand), Heston Kjerstad (concussion) and Jorge Mateo (elbow), which may explain the lineup's recent funk.
Considering how shorthanded the Orioles are, it's hardly surprising that they've gone 19-23 since July 8, falling behind the New York Yankees in the process.
Now, Baltimore's depleted roster will face its toughest challenge of the season so far -- a potential World Series preview against the arguably the best team in baseball.
It's going to be an uphill battle for the Orioles, especially given the pitching matchups.
Baltimore is at a significant disadvantage in Tuesday's series opener with Cole Irvin (6-5, 4.82 ERA) going up against Jack Flaherty (10-5, 3.00 ERA). Over his last 10 appearances (five starts), Irvin is 0-3 with an 8.17 ERA and a 1.021 opponent OPS.
The Orioles have the edge in the middle game with AL Cy Young candidate Corbin Burnes (12-6, 3.28 ERA) facing Walker Buehler, who's just 1-4 with a 6.09 ERA in 10 starts this year. However, Burnes will need to bounce back after getting lit up for 14 runs and 18 hits over his last two starts combined.
Thursday's finale doesn't look promising for Baltimore with 24-year-old rookie Cade Povich on the mound. He's 1-6 and has been pounded for a 6.10 ERA in 10 starts this year, looking overmatched against MLB hitters. His opponent hasn't been announced yet, but it may not matter if Povich doesn't improve.
Given the state of their pitching staff, the Orioles will be lucky to go 1-2 against the Dodgers. Fortunately, they should have a much easier matchup this weekend against the hapless Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
With the last-place Rockies 34 games below .500, Baltimore doesn't need to be at full strength to win that series.