ESPN calls out Orioles star for being 'biggest failure' of 2025 season
There have been several players on the Baltimore Orioles who have had disappointing 2025 seasons. In fact, the Orioles' top four offensive players in terms of OPS during the 2024 campaign (Gunnar Henderson at .893, Anthony Santander at .814, Colton Cowser at .768, and Ryan Mountcastle at .733) have all seen their OPS dip considerably during the 2025 campaign.
Henderson currently has a .785 OPS this year, which is a staggering .108 drop from one season prior. Cowser has a .665 OPS (a .103 decrease), Mountcastle has a .657 OPS (a .076 decrease), and while Santander is no longer with Baltimore, his production has diminished as well in 2025, as shown by his brutal .577 OPS during an injury-plagued season with the Toronto Blue Jays.
However, there's a case to be made that none of these are more disappointing than what Adley Rutschman has done to this point. Rutschman's OPS regression isn't as alarming as the aforementioned players because the real dip came between the 2023 and 2024 seasons for him, as he finished the 2023 campaign with an .809 OPS and the 2024 season with a .709 OPS.
While many predicted a bounce-back year for the face of the Orioles' franchise, Rutschman's regression has continued this season, as shown by his .683 OPS.
ESPN Calls Adley Rutschman Orioles' "Biggest Failure"
Rutschman's offensive woes are what caused ESPN's Bradford Doolittle to deem him the "biggest failure" for Baltimore this season in a September 16 article.
"You hate to pick on one player when the Orioles have disappointed in so many areas, but Rutschman is an avatar for a number of shortcomings. He has underperformed: Baltimore entered the season with the third-best WAR projection at the catcher position but instead rank 25th," Doolittle wrote.
"He has been injured: According to an injury impact metric based on data from Baseball Prospectus, the Orioles rank 29th in baseball. After two straight disappointing seasons for Rutschman, and considering the arrival of elite prospect Samuel Basallo, the future of the Orioles at catcher looks a lot different than it did a couple of years ago," he continued.
The arrival of Basallo that Doolittle alluded to has many speculating that Rutschman's days with the Orioles might be numbered, given what they could get in return by trading him.
Then again, Rutschman's trade value is as low as ever right now after two straight mediocre seasons, which could compel Baltimore's front office to keep him around and hope for a rebound 2026 campaign.