Orioles reached out to NL executive about GM opening
When news broke on September 11 that the Baltimore Orioles had promoted former general manager and executive vice president Mike Elias to the role of president of baseball operations this past offseason, the first thought many people had was what this franchise was going to do with the now-vacant GM role.
It's clear that Baltimore wasn't in any rush to find a GM and was instead content to presumably let Elias handle roster and personnel decisions during the 2025 campaign while they found the correct candidate. However, since the announcement about Elias' promotion went public, there have been several reports about potential GM candidates the Orioles have contacted in recent months.
Read more: Insider calls out 'silly' speculation about Orioles front office
One example of this came through a September 11 X post from MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand that read, "According to a source, the Orioles indeed had interest in White Sox assistant GM Josh Barfield for a potential front office role, but Barfield plans to stay in Chicago and will not be joining Baltimore."
This X post from Feinsand conveyed several fascinating things: that the Orioles are actively seeking a new GM candidate, they're reaching out to other MLB franchises (and therefore aren't solely searching internally), and they're willing to hire somebody without prior experience as a GM.
Orioles Contacted Chicago Cubs Executive About Vacant GM Position
It seems that Josh Barfield wasn't the only executive whom the Orioles have courted for their open GM job, which baseball analyst Bruce Levine revealed in a September 14 X post
"Cubs director of amateur scouting Dan Kantrovitz was contacted about interviewing for the Baltimore GM opening.According to MLB sources Kantrovitz is happy for now with his position in the Cub front office.He was on O’s short list," Levine wrote.
While Kantrovitz has never been a general manager, he has plenty of experience in MLB front offices. He has been the Cubs' director of amateur scouting since 2019 and has over 21 years of baseball operations experience, according to Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors.
He also has a history with Mike Elias, as the two worked together in the St. Louis Cardinals' front office from 2007 to 2009.
But none of that matters now, as Kantrovitz apparently isn't going to consider taking this job opening. Therefore, the Orioles have already surely moved on and are contacting others about filling this gap in their front office, which is something they'd like to get done by this offseason.