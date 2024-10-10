Ex-Baltimore Orioles Starter Predicted To Land $100 Million Contract in Offseason
The Baltimore Orioles have had a few players on their roster who've gone on to perform better for other teams. One of those players is California native Jack Flaherty.
Flaherty has been lights out throughout the 2024 campaign, completely reviving his career. After his stint with the Orioles in the second half of 2023, it was questionable if he'd ever return to the arm he once was.
However, instead of just quieting those doubters, he's proven to them that he might be worth $100 million in free agency, at the very least.
With the Los Angeles Dodgers, his current team, dealing with some injuries on the bump, there's a good chance he might return to the Dodgers and call it a day.
They've proven throughout the past decade to be willing to spend with any team in Major League Baseball in free agency, so Flaherty getting that type of money in Los Angeles wouldn't come as much of a surprise.
However, if Baltimore has liked what they've seen of him this season, perhaps they'd look to have a reunion in the winter.
The question about the right-hander would then become how much money they should expect to pay him.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN believes he could be looking at a $100 million deal, but he also noted why teams might be hesitant to give him that amount.
"Flaherty has helped his stock with a bounce-back season coming at the right time after four straight middling campaigns. His best free agent comps both happen to be pitchers from the 2021-22 free agent class: Kevin Gausman (five years, $110 million) and Robbie Ray (five years, $115 million). Projecting his next contract requires some adjustments from those starting points due to natural market inflation over three years and Flaherty being younger than both with a slightly better platform season -- but a shorter track record of success leading into free agency. This is where October comes into play... But if he doesn't get that chance or shows more of the same, teams could be wary of spending well past $100 million."
$100 million for what he's done in this campaign seems more than fair. He's posted a 3.17 ERA, 3.48 FIP, 1.06 WHIP, and has struck out an impressive 194 hitters in 162.0 innings pitched.
That's much better than what he did for the Orioles when he pitched in nine games and posted a 6.75 ERA.
As McDaniel wrote, his prior struggles in 2023 could come back to haunt him. However, it's typically a what can you do for me now type of league, and if that continues to be the case, Flaherty would benefit from it.