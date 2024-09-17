Baltimore Orioles Should Consider This Underrated Pitcher in Free Agency
With the MLB postseason right around the corner, the Baltimore Orioles are going to be a very intriguing team to keep an eye on.
Unfortunately, the Orioles have faded back in the race for the American League East division title. They're now three games behind the New York Yankees.
Despite that fact, they are still a team that could win the World Series.
Looking ahead to the offseason, Baltimore will have two very important free agency situations to watch. Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander are both set to hit the open market.
Burnes is clearly the more important priority for the Orioles. They need to find a way to keep him at the top of their rotation. Also, they could use another quality pitcher to be brought in along with keeping Burnes.
Keeping that in mind, there is one intriguing underrated starter Baltimore should try to sign. That pitcher is none other than Los Angeles Dodgers' veteran impending free agent Jack Flaherty.
After being traded to the Dodgers, Flaherty has been very good.
Flaherty has made eight starts since the trade. He has compiled a 5-2 record to go along with a 3.25 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP, a 3.6 K/BB ratio, and 44.1 innings pitched.
Those numbers would look great as the No. 2 or No. 3 pitcher in the rotation behind Burnes. He would give the team a legitimate star behind their ace.
At 28 years old, Flaherty has a past with the Orioles. He appeared in nine games with the team back in the 2023 season. Things didn't go well, but the franchise was still rumored to be open to a reunion with him ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year.
Clearly, that shows that the front office still thinks he could be a valuable addition.
Depending on his price tag this offseason, Baltimore should be one of the teams with interest in him. They need better starting pitching and he would be one of the top middle-tier starters available.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Orioles end up doing this offseason. They can't afford to lose both Burnes and Santander, but if that does happen they will need to get very aggressive to replace them.
If they're able to re-sign Burnes, they should then focus on trying to sign a piece like Flaherty to give them an upgrade in the rotation from what they're working with this season.