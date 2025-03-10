Former Baltimore Orioles All-Star Outfielder Turning Heads With New Team This Spring
The Baltimore Orioles have experienced a good amount of turnover in their outfield over the last few months.
In free agency, All-Star right fielder Anthony Santander departed, agreeing to a massive contract with the team’s American League East division rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays.
But, he wasn’t the first departure from the team’s outfield group, as they shook things up ahead of the trade deadline last July.
Austin Hays, who had turned himself into a consistent producer for the team, was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez and outfielder Cristian Pache.
After struggling to stay healthy with the Orioles at the start of the campaign, he experienced the same issues with the Phillies.
It turned out he was dealing with a nasty kidney infection that was hampering his performance. He played in only 22 games with Philadelphia, producing a disappointing -0.3 WAR in 80 plate appearances.
As a result, the former All-Star was non-tendered early in the offseason, making him a free agent instantly.
Eventually, Hays landed with the Cincinnati Reds, agreeing to a one-year, $5 million deal.
Spring training stats don’t count for much during the exhibition season, but the former Baltimore standout has been turning some heads with his new team.
“Hays has been good. He’s healthy and looks strong. Obviously, coming off a tough year. Really good at-bats. Just a veteran player who’s a true pro,” Reds general manager Brad Meador said via Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required).
In spring training, he has been tearing the cover off the ball.
Across 20 plate appearances he has a slash line of .368/.400/.842 with two home runs, one double and one triple. He has nine RBI, making a great first impression with his new club.
Lack of talent has never been the issue with Hays, who produced 8.1 WAR according to Baseball-Reference from 2021-2023. He hit at least 16 home runs and 26 doubles in all three campaigns, providing some solid defense across the outfield, but predominantly as a left fielder.
Healthy and set to play half of his games at hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark, things are certainly looking up for the former Orioles star.
Projected to have a prominent spot in the team’s lineup as the cleanup hitter according to FanGraphs, Hays could be in line for a career year.
Always a favorite during his time in Baltimore, fans will be rooting for him from afar this year.