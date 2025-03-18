Former Baltimore Orioles Catcher, Atlanta Braves Agree to Free-Agent Deal
One of the positions that the Baltimore Orioles opted to make a change at this offseason was at catcher.
Two-time All-Star Adley Rutschman is still the unquestioned starter, looking to bounce back after a very disappointing second half of the 2024 season attributed to the team’s production falling off.
But, the front office decided that a change should be made to the depth chart, as backup James McCann was hitting free agency.
Instead of bringing him back for a third year as the backup to Rutschman, the team went in a different direction. They opted to add more of an offensive threat, signing Gary Sanchez to a one-year, $8.5 million deal.
He brings some pop off the bench with double-digit home runs in nine consecutive campaigns and should see some at-bats as the designated hitter.
As for McCann, there was some speculation that he could find a new home soon just last week. It was predicted that he would end up with the Atlanta Braves and that has actually come to fruition.
The veteran backstop has agreed to a minor league deal with the National League East contenders, as shared by Jake Rill of MLB.com via Robert Murray of FanSided.
Despite a deal taking longer to materialize than McCann would have likely preferred, he has landed in a great spot.
There is a chance that he can make a push for playing time early on after their projected starter, Sean Murphy, was forced to the sideline because of a cracked rib.
Non-roster invitee Drake Baldwin is currently projected to be the starter on Opening Day with Chawick Tromp as the backup. In Triple-A, the Braves do have veterans Sandy Leon and Curt Casali offering more organization depth.
Over two years with the Orioles, McCann had a slash line of .228/.274/.382 with 14 home runs, 23 doubles and 57 RBI across 459 plate appearances.
Defense is his calling card at this point in his career and he offers yet another reliable veteran for a team with championship aspirations to lean on.