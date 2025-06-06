Former Baltimore Orioles Flop Gets Called Up by Braves For 16th MLB Season
The Baltimore Orioles took a chance on a future Hall of Famer last year and it didn't work out. Now, the Atlanta Braves are doing the same and hoping for better results.
After their bullpen gave up a six-run lead on Thursday, the Braves acted quick to call up Kimbrel from Triple-A per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. It will be his 16th MLB campaign.
The 37-year-old is a near lock for the Hall of Fame, despite a rough few seasons near the back end of his career.
He is a nine-time All-Star with the most recent coming in 2023 with the Philadelphia Phillies. His career ERA is at 2.59 with 809.2 innings. He is fifth all-time with 440 saves.
Since 2019, though, that ERA is down to 3.90. It's not a terrible number, just not the level that fans came to expect after his dominant stretch that actually started with Atlanta in 2010.
He looked elite in the first half of 2021 with a 0.49 ERA over 36.2 innings. That year saw a collapse in the second half, which has been the story for the past few years.
Kimbrel's one season with the Orioles really seemed like it might have been the end of his lengthy career. It was a rocky ride the whole way through, but he at least looked like he had found a bit of a groove by July.
When the wheels really fell off, though, they flew off. Over his final 19 appearances, he gave up 23 runs for an ERA of 11.50.
He has had an issue walks for much of his career, but the fact that he has been nearly unhittable isually gets him out of that jam.
When bats start to find his pitches, that's when things fall apart.
Kimbrel has looked more like his old self this year in the minors, giving the Braves the confidence to give him the call.
He's pitched 18 innings so far with a 2.00 ERA, 0.944 WHIP and 11.5 K/9. He's walked nine batters, but given up just eight hits.
Atlanta has needed another impact right-hander with Rafael Montero and Raisel Iglesias both struggling.
It makes sense why there wasn't a reunion with Kimbrel and Baltimore, given how bad things ended, but they could certainly have used another reliable reliever.
Felix Bautista has been a bit inconsistent in his return to the closer role and could now find himself on the trade market if the Orioles decided to sell.