Former Baltimore Orioles Reliever Lands Deal With American League Team
A former Baltimore Orioles reliever has landed a new contract with an American League team.
As first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, left-hander Danny Coulombe has agreed to terms on a deal with the Minnesota Twins, an agreement which is pending a physical after Coulombe spent a significant amount of time on the injured list this past season.
The injury, which was centered around his elbow, was likely the driving force behind the Orioles surprising decision to decline Coulombe's 2025 option which was just $4 million.
Though he only played in 33 games for Baltimore in 2024, he was fantastic when he was able to stay on the field. In 29.2 innings pitched, Coulombe had an ERA of 2.12 and a staggering WHIP of 0.674, striking out 32 batters.
This was coming off a 2023 campaign which was very solid for Coulombe as well as being significantly more healthy, posting a 2.81 in 61 appearances with 58 strikeouts in 51.1 innings pitched.
Originally, the Orioles acquired Coulombe via a trade with the Twins in exchange for cash considerations, and now he winds up back in Minnesota with the chance to have a tremendous season in a return from injury.
The three seasons prior to Baltimore were spent with the Twins, but he made just 41 big league appearances in those three years combined.
With Minnesota expected to be a factor in the playoff race and potentially face the Orioles down the line, time will tell if Baltimore winds up regretting letting Coulombe walk away and wind up with a fellow American League contender.