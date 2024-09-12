Baltimore Orioles Receive Injury Updates on Several Key Players
With the postseason nearing, the Baltimore Orioles sit just a half-game out of the lead for the AL East and are currently the top Wild Card team. They'll be in a battle with the New York Yankees for the remainder of the year as this likely comes down to the final game of the season.
The Orioles got some injury updates on several key players on the IL and it seems like they could be getting healthy at the perfect time.
Perhaps the biggest piece on his way back is left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe.
The 34-year-old has been on the injured list since June 11, when he hit the 15-day IL with an elbow injury. Later, he would be transferred to the 60-day after undergoing surgery to remove bone chips.
He made his first rehab appearance on Wednesday with Triple-A Norfolk. In one inning, Coulombe threw 10 pitches while surrendering one hit and striking out one.
The lefty's return will be huge for Baltimore's bullpen.
Before going down with injury, he had arguably been their best reliever. In 29 games, the veteran posted a 2.42 ERA with 28 strikeouts to just three walks in 26 innings.
Coulombe's return should provide some stability for a struggling bullpen, whose closer Craig Kimbrel has an ERA north of 4.00.
Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez was placed on the 15-day IL with a lat injury on Aug. 7, and even though the 24-year-old is not as close to a return as Coulombe, he threw a "side session" on Wednesday and appears to be on his way to a rehab assignment soon per Roch Kubatko of MASN.
Rodriguez had looked like one of the most improved second -year pitchers in the league before going down, and the team isn't ruling it out he could return in the regular season.
The final pitcher update comes for right-hander Jacob Webb.
The right-hander went down at the beginning of August with an elbow injury and is currently on a rehab assignment. In three appearances, Webb has thrown 2.1 innings, allowing four runs while striking out two and walking one.
Manager Brandon Hyde said the team is "still deciding" if the 31-year-old is going to get another rehab appearance.
An update on All-Star Jordan Westburg was given as well, and the third baseman is making progress. The 25-year-old took some dry swings and fielded some ground balls and made throws.
"He's still got the hitting progression to do, but everything's getting better. Doing dry swings today he felt OK after, so we're continuing the progression. It takes a little time with a broken hand, unfortunately, but he's right on track and looking forward to him hopefully taking batting practice here sometime soon," said Hyde.
Although players like Rodriguez and Westburg might be further away, they still have a chance to make a playoff impact.
Baseball is largely a timing sport, and it seems like the Orioles are getting healthy at the right time.