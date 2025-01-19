Former Baltimore Orioles Reliever, Rumored Target Signs Megadeal With Dodgers
Starting pitching seems to be what everyone is focused on for the Baltimore Orioles during the remainder of the offseason, but after they signed Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano to short-term deals, it seems like they are set on that front.
When it comes to their lineup, the young players seem poised to take over contributing roles, and with the additions of Tyler O'Neill and Gary Sanchez, they were able to plug the holes left by the departures of Anthony Santander and James McCann.
But, bullpen seemed to still be an area the Orioles might look to improve.
Even though Mike Elias stated he believes that unit is going to be a strength of the team as currently constructed, it's hard not to see the major step back the relief staff took in 2024 compared to the two years prior.
Getting Felix Bautista back and moving Albert Suarez into a swingman role certainly helps, but Baltimore was also seen as a destination for star closer Tanner Scott.
A reunion with the left-hander this winter after the Orioles shipped him to the Miami Marlins in April of 2022 would have made their bullpen one of the best in the league, if not the best.
Unfortunately, that option is no longer available for Baltimore.
Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Scott has agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
It's been an aggressive winter for the Dodgers even after they won the World Series, and this addition is just the latest in their attempt to take over Major League Baseball.
The Orioles will have to go back to the drawing board if they want to add another bullpen arm now that their former sixth-round pick has agreed to play elsewhere.