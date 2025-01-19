Inside The Orioles

Former Baltimore Orioles Reliever, Rumored Target Signs Megadeal With Dodgers

The Baltimore Orioles were rumored to be a team interested in reuniting with their former reliever, but he's now off the board after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brad Wakai

Oct 6, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Tanner Scott (66) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium
Oct 6, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Tanner Scott (66) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Starting pitching seems to be what everyone is focused on for the Baltimore Orioles during the remainder of the offseason, but after they signed Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano to short-term deals, it seems like they are set on that front.

When it comes to their lineup, the young players seem poised to take over contributing roles, and with the additions of Tyler O'Neill and Gary Sanchez, they were able to plug the holes left by the departures of Anthony Santander and James McCann.

But, bullpen seemed to still be an area the Orioles might look to improve.

Even though Mike Elias stated he believes that unit is going to be a strength of the team as currently constructed, it's hard not to see the major step back the relief staff took in 2024 compared to the two years prior.

Getting Felix Bautista back and moving Albert Suarez into a swingman role certainly helps, but Baltimore was also seen as a destination for star closer Tanner Scott.

A reunion with the left-hander this winter after the Orioles shipped him to the Miami Marlins in April of 2022 would have made their bullpen one of the best in the league, if not the best.

Unfortunately, that option is no longer available for Baltimore.

Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Scott has agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It's been an aggressive winter for the Dodgers even after they won the World Series, and this addition is just the latest in their attempt to take over Major League Baseball.

The Orioles will have to go back to the drawing board if they want to add another bullpen arm now that their former sixth-round pick has agreed to play elsewhere.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News