Former MLB Executive Pitches Baltimore Orioles Blockbuster Trade With Minnesota Twins
Nothing has gone right for the Baltimore Orioles thus far in the 2025 MLB regular season.
They are 13-20 entering play on May 5, in the cellar of the American League East. The Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies are the only teams in baseball who have fewer victories right now.
There are a lot of reasons why the team is in the position which it is right now. Several positional players are not performing at the plate up to their accustomed levels, leading to inconsistent run production.
It is the same issue that plagued the team down the stretch of the 2024 campaign when scoring runs became a struggle.
But, there is hope things will turn around in that regard. The Orioles’ lineup is too talented to be this bad for the entire season.
However, there is no such optimism when it comes to the outlook of the team’s pitching staff.
Baltimore’s bullpen has been excellent, but they haven’t had many leads to protect when combining the offensive ineptitude and struggles of the starting rotation.
The Orioles have a real problem when it comes to their starting pitching. Their offseason moves were clearly not enough to help keep the team afloat with Charlie Morton being shifted to the bullpen already.
Kyle Gibson was lit up by the New York Yankees in his 2025 debut. Tomoyuki Sugano has been everything the team had hoped for, but relying on him as he ace of the staff, which he is right now, was not in the original plan.
Pitching isn’t the only problem, but it is their most glaring need.
That is why Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has pitched a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Twins that will address that issue.
He has suggested that Baltimore target right-handed pitcher Joe Ryan in exchange for left-handed pitcher Cade Povich, corner infielder Coby Mayo and right-handed pitching prospect Michael Forret.
“The Orioles need an ace if they want to contend in the American League East and return to the postseason.
Enter Ryan, who can step into that role for them,” the former MLB executive wrote.
He has been excellent for the Twins this year through seven starts with a 2.93 ERA, striking out 47 batters through 40 innings.
His control has been excellent with only 1.1 BB/9 and he limits damage with a 0.900 WHIP. He has two devastating pitches and most importantly, this isn’t a rental.
“This season, batters have hit .189 against his four-seam fastball and .192 against his sweeper. He is under team control through 2027,” Bowden added.
The Orioles have shown zero inclination when it comes to moving top prospects for pitchers. If they did, they’d have made a move for Garrett Crochet this offseason instead of watching the Boston Red Sox swoop in for him.
That line of thinking needs to change. Without an upgrade to this pitching staff, no amount of improvements offensively will save them.