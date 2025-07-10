Four Orioles Players That Have Been Pleasant Surprises Through First Half of 2025
The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the bigger disappointments in baseball this season, but they've started to play a little bit better and have at least a couple of standouts playing well.
From veterans stepping up and adding to their trade value to younger options providing some light at the end of the tunnel for the Orioles, these stars have been playing surprisingly well this year:
DH Ryan O'Hearn
Not only has O'Hearn been one of Baltimore's best players this year, but he's been one of the best in the sport. He is the lone representative on the All-Star team this season and has more than earned his spot.
Through 77 games, he has posted a .286/.378/.462 slash line with 11 home runs and 32 RBI. He may not be the biggest power hitter, but he is more than reliable at the plate. He hits the ball hard, barely strikes out and draws walks at a great rate.
The 31-year-old has played himself into becoming one of the most desirable bats at the trade deadline, which could turn into a massive win for the Orioles.
LHP Trevor Rogers
Rogers was acquired at last year's trade deadline and turned into a disaster. He had a 7.11 ERA over his first four starts on the team and then was sent to the minors where the struggles continued.
He started the year late due to injury. By the time he came back, the season already felt like it was gone and there was little hope that he would be the one to fix things.
Much to many people's surprise, he has actually been stellar in his return. He has a 1.57 ERA over his first five starts with a 0.872 WHIP. His velocity has ticked back up a bit, which has made the rest of his offerings better as well.
OF Ramon Laureano
Laureano was non-tendered by the Atlanta Braves last year and signed a small one-year, $4 million deal with Baltimore. He has responded with a career year.
The 30-year-old has posted a .273/.344/.500 slash line with 10 home runs and 30 RBI in 63 games. His 137 OPS+ would be the best of his career. Like O'Hearn, he could have played himself into being a nice trade chip at the deadline.
2B Jackson Holliday
While Holliday is still a ways away from being a true star at the MLB level, it is just nice to see a star prospect making solid improvements. Especially with players like Coby Mayo, Heston Kjerstad and Cade Povich struggling to put it together.
Holliday has been at least average this season with a .263/.313/.425 slash line, along with 12 home runs and 38 RBI in 83 games.
