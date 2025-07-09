Orioles Send Tomoyuki Sugano to NL Contender in Hypothetical Trade Proposal
Even though the Baltimore Orioles are starting to play better, they are still in last place in the American League East, and things are looking bleak.
While the baseball season is a long one, the Orioles might have dug themselves too deep a hole to have a productive year in 2025. Coming into the campaign, Baltimore had high expectations for the season after two straight years of enormous success.
Unfortunately, the winter didn’t set the tone well for the start of the year, but it was the injuries that impacted them the most. An already weak rotation on paper didn’t get off to a strong start with both Zach Eflin missing time and Grayson Rodriguez yet to pitch this campaign.
Furthermore, the lineup for the Orioles didn’t get off to a good enough start to help cover up their deficiencies in the rotation.
Now, Baltimore will have to be smart at the trade deadline, with an opportunity to make some trades and help secure the organization's future. Even though things may not have gone as planned this year, the potential to rebound in 2026 is there.
With numerous veterans potentially moving on from expiring contracts, one of them is starter Tomoyuki Sugano. In this hypothetical trade proposal, Baltimore sends the right-hander to the Chicago Cubs for an appealing pitching prospect.
Orioles Receive: Nazier Mulé
Cubs Receive: Tomoyuki Sugano
At the trade deadline, there are usually contenders that are seeking depth for their starting rotation heading into the second half of the year. The Cubs fall into this category with a need for depth and a front-end starter in their rotation.
While Sugano might not fill the need as a front-end starter, he has been solid for Baltimore this campaign. So far in 2025, the 35-year-old has totaled a 6-5 record and 4.44 ERA. While the ERA has been creeping up of late, Sugano has been good in his first year in the Majors.
In any potential trade, the Orioles would be wise to seek pitching prospects. With a good young core in their lineup still, adding some young arms into the system can help.
As this season has shown for the franchise with a plethora of injuries to the unit, there is no such thing as too much pitching. Mule is a Top 30 prospect for Chicago, and at just 20 years old, would be a nice return for a rental in Sugano.
With a decision on the team's direction likely to come soon, Baltimore will have some tough decisions to make regarding players in the near future.
