Free Agency Questions Still Persist for Baltimore Orioles Despite New Ownership
When it was announced the Baltimore Orioles were getting sold to a new ownership group, there was tons of excitement. Fans had a poor taste in their mouths when it came to how the Angelos family had operated this franchise under their leadership.
But with local billionaire David Rubenstein taking over, there was some hope this would allow the Orioles to be more competitive in the free agency market, adding some high-profile players while also keeping the best on their roster.
However, many things regarding how the new owners will run this organization are still unknown.
It's just been assumed that with Rubenstein coming in, they will turn into top spenders.
Insider Roch Kubatko of MASN isn't so sure.
"Just about anything is possible," he writes when asked about them re-signing Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander. "A significant increase in spending is just assumed/hoped by fans at this point. Huge deals for pitching come with the obvious risks, but is anything really safe? Probably better than slugging first basemen, as I've mentioned in the past. I wouldn't rule out a return by one or both, but that's all that I've got."
On the surface, this doesn't reveal much, but it also should be telling that he doesn't know exactly what will happen this winter.
If it was such a given that Baltimore would now bring out their checkbook and start handing out expensive contracts, then one of the insiders who covers this team, like Kubatko, would likely have a better idea if that was going to be the case or not.
The reality is it can't just be assumed the Orioles are going to spend like they are the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies or other big-market teams with high payrolls.
Of course, more information could be revealed as this season winds to a close.
If Baltimore's injury issues finally catch up to them and prevent a deep playoff run, perhaps that incentivizes Rubenstein and his group to retain Burnes and Santander who are clearly two of the best players on this roster.
Still, fans might not like to hear it, but there's a chance the Orioles operate in the same way they have during Mike Elias' tenure as general manager, hunting for some value pieces who can play specific roles for this team on a short-term basis.
Hopefully that's not the case and the change in ownership finally allows them to go after some of the top-end free agents who could be total difference makers for this team.
So, until there is some information revealed one way or another, then there will continue to be questions surrounding how exactly Baltimore will operate this offseason.