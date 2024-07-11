Gunnar Henderson Now Knows His Home Run Derby Competitors
The Baltimore Orioles are in the midst of putting together another special season.
If they're able to maintain their high level of play during the second half of the year, they will give themselves a chance to win back-to-back AL East titles for the first time since the 1970s.
The Orioles aren't focused on that right now, though. They need to figure out a way to right the ship after losing two in a row to drop their series against the Chicago Cubs which puts them at 5-5 over their last 10 games.
They played a tough schedule in the month of June, and things won't get any easier when they face the New York Yankees in a massive matchup before they reach the All-Star break. With the way Baltimore has owned their divisional opponents, they're likely chomping at the bit to get into that series.
For the players who aren't competing in the All-Star Game, that stretch of no contests will give them a chance to recharge and get ready for the second half of the season.
But for Gunnar Henderson, he is taking on a full workload as a participant in the Midsummer Classic and in the Home Run Derby.
The superstar shortstop was the first to put his name in the ring to be involved in the showcase event, but now he knows who he will be competing against to take home the prize.
Two-time champion Pete Alonso is going for his record-tying third win. Past participants Adolis Garcia and Jose Ramirez are back in 2024, and Henderson will be joined by first-time competitors Alec Bohm, Bobby Witt Jr., Teoscar Hernandez and Marcell Ozuna.
A new format will be present for this year's edition.
The bracket of one-on-one matchups is no longer present. Instead, all eight sluggers will be competing against each other in the first round that sees a three-minute round or 40-maximum, whichever comes first. The four players who hit the most home runs advance.
In the semifinals, the bracket comes back where the remaining four are seeded 1-4 based on how many homers they hit in Round 1. The same three-minute limit or 40-pitch maximum still applies in this stage.
The two finalists will go head-to-head in a two-minute or 27-pitch maximum final round.
Henderson is aiming to be the third-ever Orioles player to win the Home Run Derby, joining legend Cal Ripken Jr. and Miguel Tejada.