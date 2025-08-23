Have the Orioles found a breakout prospect?
Jeremiah Jackson was a forgotten name for most of his career — until this season, when he suddenly became impossible to ignore.
After being called up by the Baltimore Orioles on July 31, following a hectic trade deadline that saw several key players moved, Jackson has quickly made his mark. In just 55 at-bats, he’s hitting .327 with a .339 on-base percentage and a .429 slugging percentage. He’s recorded hits in 12 of the 17 games he’s played, not only making a clear impact on the field but also quickly becoming a fan favorite with his consistent play and grit.
What began as a move to fill a roster spot has quickly turned into Jackson batting second in the lineup, nestled between Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson — two of Baltimore’s brightest young stars.
Jackson has quickly gone from a forgotten prospect to a potential key part of the Orioles’ young core.
Jackson’s journey to the Orioles
Jackson’s path to the majors hasn’t been easy. A highly touted second-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels in 2018, he showed early promise, hitting .266 with 23 homers in his first full minor league season and ranking as the Angels’ No. 4 prospect heading into 2020.
But after missing the 2020 season due to COVID, Jackson struggled in 2022, leading the Angels to question his future with the team. He was traded to the New York Mets in 2023, where a disappointing 2024 season at Double-A — hitting just .205 — resulted in the Mets declining to add him to their 40-man roster.
Choosing free agency, Jackson signed a minor league deal with the Orioles, where he rediscovered his form, hitting .313 with 15 homers in the minors this season. That performance earned him a promotion to Baltimore’s major league club.
The power hasn’t shown up yet — Jackson’s still looking for his first big league homer — but it’s the way he carries himself at the plate that’s stood out. He’s consistently put together quality at-bats, spraying the ball to all fields and coming through in key spots with runners on base.
That mature approach has extended beyond the batter’s box, with Jackson's versatility also becoming a big part of his value. Though he spent most of his minor league career as an infielder, primarily at second and third base, he’s stepped into right field for the Orioles without missing a beat — making several standout defensive plays, from sliding grabs to throwing out runners trying to take an extra base.
In what’s otherwise been a tough season for Baltimore, Jackson has emerged as a player fans are starting to rally behind, blending effortlessly with the team’s young core. At just 25 years old, he’s showing there’s much more to his story than being a forgotten prospect. He’s playing with confidence, taking advantage of his opportunity, and giving the Orioles something to think about moving forward.
No matter what the future holds, it feels like the Orioles may have found something real in Jeremiah Jackson.