Why Ryan Helsley is the perfect fit for the Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles have found their closer for next season.

On Saturday, the club reached an agreement with one of the best relievers on the free agent market, signing Ryan Helsley to a two-year, $28 million contract with an opt-out after the first year. ESPN insider Jeff Passan was the first to report the signing.

Closer Ryan Helsley and the Baltimore Orioles are in agreement on a two-year contract with an opt-out after the first season, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Helsley, who fielded interest from teams to convert to a starter, will be the ninth-inning option for Baltimore. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2025

Helsley, 31, is just one year removed from his All-Star, National League Reliever of the Year season in 2024, where he led all of MLB with 49 saves and posted a spectacular 2.04 ERA. The following season in 2025 didn’t treat the righty as kindly, as he struggled after being traded to the New York Mets to serve as their setup man, finishing with a 7.20 ERA.

However, before being traded and while still in his familiar closer role with the St. Louis Cardinals, Helsley posted a 3.00 ERA and converted 21 saves. Therefore, despite his rough time in Queens, many scouts and teams still believed in what Helsley showed during the first half of the season and in prior years.

There were even rumors around the league that teams such as the Detroit Tigers were considering Helsley as a potential starter.

Why Ryan Helsley is a great fit for the Orioles

Helsley is a great fit for Baltimore for a number of reasons.

The team was in desperate need of a closer for 2026, as star closer Félix Bautista is expected to miss a large portion of the season after undergoing rotator cuff and labrum surgery in August. President of baseball operations Mike Elias made it clear that finding a pitcher to lock down the ninth inning was at the top of his wishlist this winter.

By signing Helsley, the Orioles are adding a reliever with over 100 career saves who still features two elite pitches: a fastball that can reach 103 mph and a slider that can be devastating when it’s right. Helsley is one of only two pitchers since 2022 with more than 100 saves and an 11.5 strikeouts-per-nine rate.

Ryan Helsley’s Slider in 2025:



47.4% Usage

88.9 mph

.140 BAA

.206 SLG

.187 xwOBA

41.6% Whiff%



Paired with an average fastball velocity of 99.3 mph, the Orioles just added a back-end arm with nasty stuff!

pic.twitter.com/CtV3eubVgv — Tobey Schulman (@tschulmanreport) November 29, 2025

Although there will be plenty of recency bias surrounding Helsley’s struggles in New York, many former closers have noted that it can be difficult to adjust after being removed from the high-intensity environment of the ninth inning. Getting Helsley back in his familiar role in a fresh new environment brings plenty of upside.

The terms of the contract also make this signing even better for the Orioles. The deal is only two years and $28 million, which shouldn’t prevent Baltimore from making other important moves this offseason.

Other top relievers on the market, such as Edwin Díaz and Robert Suarez, are expected to command longer contracts and significantly more money overall. Landing Helsley, who has the same level of potential as those two, makes this deal even more appealing.

A major issue for Helsley last year was the growing belief that he was tipping his pitches. The 31-year-old was visibly frustrated at various points during his time in New York, acknowledging that he was aware of the problem and working to address it.

With a full offseason ahead of him and the opportunity to work with a new pitching coach in Baltimore, he should be in a strong position to make the necessary adjustments.

If Helsley settles back into his dominant All-Star form, the Orioles won’t just be getting a closer: they’ll be adding a weapon that can be as good as any other reliever in the game.

