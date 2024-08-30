How to Watch, Stream Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday
The Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play the last game of their current three-game series this evening. In what has been a possible preview of the World Series, the two teams have put on a very entertaining show for the fans.
In the first game of the series, the Orioles were able to pull out a hard-fought 3-2 victory. Last night in the second game, the Dodgers got the job done by a final score of 6-4.
Tonight, both teams will be going for the series win.
At this point in the season, both of these squads appear to be legitimate World Series contenders. However, they are in different positions within their respective divisions.
Right now, Baltimore is a game behind the New York Yankees in the American League East. They are in a dogfight to win the division. Los Angeles, on the other hand, is leading the NL West division by three games.
All of that being said, this is an important game for both teams when it comes to the standings as they compete for playoff positioning. Let's take a look at how fans can make sure to watch the game.
How to Watch, Stream Orioles at Dodgers
Game Day: Thursday, August 29th
Game Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
Television: MASN2
Stream: You can stream this game with a subscription to fubo.tv
About Today's Game
Looking ahead at tonight's matchup, fans should gear up for what could be a shootout.
The Orioles are set to give the starting nod to 24-year-old starter Cade Povich. His first year up in the Majors has not gone great. Povich has started in 10 games, going 1-6 with a 6.10 ERA, a 1.62 WHIP, a 1.4 K/BB ratio, and 48.2 innings pitched.
On the other side of the field, the Dodgers will be starting 25-year-old Bobby Miller. He hasn't had a very good season either. In nine starts, he has gone 1-3 with a 7.49 ERA, a 1.74 WHIP, a 1.9 K/BB ratio, and 39.2 innings pitched.
All of that bodes well for a lot of runs. It should be a very entertaining game that fans won't want to miss.