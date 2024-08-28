How to Watch, Stream Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday
Last night, the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers played in what could very well be a preview of the World Series. The two teams did not disappoint at all.
When everything was said and done, the Orioles were able to squeeze out a hard-fought 3-2 win.
Tonight, the two teams will be back at it again in game two of a three-game series. Baltimore will be looking to win a second game in a row as they try to get back to the dominance that they showed earlier in the season.
With just 29 games left in the season, the Orioles need to kick it into postseason gear. Winning these kinds of games against other World Series contenders are things that they have to be able to do consistently.
All of that being said, let's take a look at how you can make sure to watch the game this evening.
How to Watch, Stream Orioles at Dodgers
Game Day: Wednesday, August 28th
Game Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
Television: MASN2
Stream: You can stream this game with a subscription to fubo.tv
About Today's Game
Baltimore will be giving the start to its ace, Corbin Burnes. The 29-year-old star has been a massive part of the Orioles' success so far this season. He has started in 26 games, going 12-6 with a 3.28 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, a 3.7 K/BB ratio, and 159.1 innings pitched.
Anytime that he takes the mound, Baltimore feels good about its chances.
On the other side of the diamond, 30-year-old Walker Buehler will start for the Dodgers. He has made 10 starts this season, compiling a 1-4 record to go along with a 6.09 ERA, a 1.67 WHIP, a 2.1 K/BB ratio, and 44.1 innings pitched.
Looking at the pitching matchup, the Orioles are in a good place. Now, the offense needs to seal the deal.