Injured Baltimore Orioles Reliever Provides Updated Return Timeline
The Baltimore Orioles have had a difficult start to 2025.
Between a litany of injuries and an 8-10 record through the first part of the season, things have not gone to plan.
The good news is that many of their injured players are showing positive signs in rehab and could return in the near future.
One of those players is reliever Andrew Kittredge, one of their key signings back in January of this year who had to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery in early March that placed him on the injured list to start the 2025 season.
His recovery seems to be coming along nicely, though, and a recent report from Jake Rill of MLB.com supports that note.
Kittredge discussed the recovery timeline, stating that his rehab is going well and his next step will be facing live batters. In addition, he said they are shooting for late May as a return time, which lines up with what general manager Mike Elias also stated recently.
This is a positive sign for the Orioles.
They can use all the help they can possibly get when it comes to their pitching staff.
While the struggles have primarily been in the starting rotation, having more quality bullpen arms never hurts, especially since the starters have needed the backup during the early going for the year.
Kittredge had a strong showing in 2024, posting a 2.80 ERA, 1.132 WHIP, 67 strikeouts to 20 walks and a save during that campaign, which indicates he should be a staple in Baltimore's bullpen once he returns.