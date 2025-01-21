Inside The Orioles

Insider Gives Promising Update on Extension Situation for Orioles Superstars

One of the team insiders gave some updated information about the extension situation surrounding two of the Baltimore Orioles stars.

Brad Wakai

Jul 30, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) celebrates with shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) after scoring during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Jul 30, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) celebrates with shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) after scoring during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

It seems like this is going to be a quiet offseason overall for the Baltimore Orioles.

That would have been the status quo previously based on what the front office was allowed to do, but after they acquired Corbin Burnes in a blockbuster deal last winter, the hope was they would either retain the ace or pull off a similar move.

There's still time for the latter to happen since multiple players are on the block and Burnes signed a deal elsewhere, but with the Orioles reverting back to handing short-term contracts to veteran players, giving up assets for another high-profile arm seems unlikely.

With that being the current situation, extensions for Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman are back at the forefront for this fan base.

Roch Kubatko of MASN was asked if there was any update regarding something getting done on this front, and while the insider didn't have anything to share about deals being offered, he did provide a nugget of information that should make fans breathe a sigh of relief.

"The Orioles don't talk about it, but Elias has indicated that the Orioles would like to hold onto their young stars if possible. He talks plenty with agent Scott Boras, though not only about clients already on the roster. None of them are itching to get out of Baltimore," he reports.

That last part is key.

Based on the amount of money thrown at players this offseason who aren't as good or valuable as either Henderson or Rutschman, these two are likely going to command massive deals on the open market when that time comes.

Baltimore's goal has to be ensuring that time never comes, instead locking them up with extensions.

That's why the part about them not looking to leave the organization is so huge.

Plenty of young players around the league begin eyeing the open market and free agency when they start getting closer to that time, and while neither Henderson or Rutschman are really getting to that point just yet, being content as a member of the Orioles is huge when it comes to negotiations.

It's imperative Mike Elias gets something done on this front.

This duo is the face of the rebuild that Baltimore underwent, and after how well they have played during their young careers, making sure they are cornerstones of this franchise for the next decade is something that needs to happen.

Time will only tell if that gets done or not.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News