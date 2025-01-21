Insider Gives Promising Update on Extension Situation for Orioles Superstars
It seems like this is going to be a quiet offseason overall for the Baltimore Orioles.
That would have been the status quo previously based on what the front office was allowed to do, but after they acquired Corbin Burnes in a blockbuster deal last winter, the hope was they would either retain the ace or pull off a similar move.
There's still time for the latter to happen since multiple players are on the block and Burnes signed a deal elsewhere, but with the Orioles reverting back to handing short-term contracts to veteran players, giving up assets for another high-profile arm seems unlikely.
With that being the current situation, extensions for Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman are back at the forefront for this fan base.
Roch Kubatko of MASN was asked if there was any update regarding something getting done on this front, and while the insider didn't have anything to share about deals being offered, he did provide a nugget of information that should make fans breathe a sigh of relief.
"The Orioles don't talk about it, but Elias has indicated that the Orioles would like to hold onto their young stars if possible. He talks plenty with agent Scott Boras, though not only about clients already on the roster. None of them are itching to get out of Baltimore," he reports.
That last part is key.
Based on the amount of money thrown at players this offseason who aren't as good or valuable as either Henderson or Rutschman, these two are likely going to command massive deals on the open market when that time comes.
Baltimore's goal has to be ensuring that time never comes, instead locking them up with extensions.
That's why the part about them not looking to leave the organization is so huge.
Plenty of young players around the league begin eyeing the open market and free agency when they start getting closer to that time, and while neither Henderson or Rutschman are really getting to that point just yet, being content as a member of the Orioles is huge when it comes to negotiations.
It's imperative Mike Elias gets something done on this front.
This duo is the face of the rebuild that Baltimore underwent, and after how well they have played during their young careers, making sure they are cornerstones of this franchise for the next decade is something that needs to happen.
Time will only tell if that gets done or not.