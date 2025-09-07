Insider links Orioles to surging Japanese slugger
A lot of attention will be on what the Baltimore Orioles front office does to improve their roster during this upcoming MLB offseason.
What's clear is that the Orioles are going to need to bolster their pitching staff, both when it comes to the bullpen and the starting rotation, as both have been mediocre throughout 2025.
Read more: Orioles called a fit for Yankees star slugger in free agency
However, while the Orioles are extremely talented when it comes to their lineup (especially in the infield), there are positions where they could stand to improve. Not to mention that having depth in the infield is always important, which the Orioles have learned the hard way at several points this season.
Several compelling Japanese players are expected to get posted by their Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) teams this winter, which will make them eligible to sign deals with MLB teams as international free agents.
And one MLB insider sees a world where one of these players could end up in the Orioles' infield.
Orioles Called Top Free Agency Fit for Japan's Kazuma Okamoto
In a September 4 article, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman ranked who he believes are the top 25 free agents this upcoming offseason. Heyman ranked Japanese infielder Kazuma Okamoto at No. 14 and included the Orioles as one of five teams he sees as Okamoto's best free agency fits.
Okamoto is 29 years old, and has been one of the most well-rounded hitters in NPB for the past few seasons. In 2025, Okamoto has posted a .303 average with a .937 OPS and 11 home runs in just 35 games.
He became a household name during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, especially after he demolished a three-run home run against Team Italy during the quarterfinals of the tournament (with Shohei Ohtani running at second base), which helped propel Team Japan on to the next round and to ultimately win the tournament against Team USA.
Ultimately, there's still a lot that needs to be figured out before seeing whether the Orioles truly do make sense to pursue Okamoto. One would imagine that Mike Elias is going to worry about improving the team's pitchers before turning his attention toward adding hitters to the lineup.
But if Okamoto shows an interest in coming to Baltimore, he could end up being a crucial offensive asset in the Orioles' hopes of becoming postseason contenders once again during the 2026 campaign.