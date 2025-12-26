Orioles have met with top free agent starting pitcher

It’s been a busy offseason for the Baltimore Orioles, but also one that has provided direction for the club. With the aggressive additions of first baseman Pete Alonso and starting pitcher Shane Baz, the O’s are pushing to compete in the crowded AL East.

And it doesn't look like Baltimore is done, as one MLB insider is still linking them to the top free agent pitcher left on the market.

MLB Insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted in his Christmas Day column that the Orioles met with former Astros ace Framber Valdez. The two sides have been linked since the MLB Winter Meetings back in November, and with Valdez still looking for a new team, Heyman has named Baltimore as a potential landing spot.

Heyman also mentioned the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants as teams with the most interest in Valdez. Both teams find themselves in similar situations as Baltimore: willing to spend to keep up in their own competitive divisions. The Giants need to solidify their rotation behind Logan Webb if they have any hopes of competing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and have not been shy about handing out long-term contracts for big money.

The Mets have typically been less aggressive in offering long-term deals to starting pitchers. New York cobbled together a feisty, veteran rotation that led them to the NLCS in 2024. But last season, that same philosophy did not fare as well, with Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga, and Griffin Canning missing significant chunks of the season due to injuries. Heyman notes that the Mets did offer Yoshinobu Yamamoto a long-term deal in 2023 when he was posted to MLB.

Even after trading four top prospects for Baz, the Orioles remain in hot pursuit of Valdez, and for good reason. The 32-year-old is a workhorse, logging the fifth-most innings in all of baseball since 2021 and the most playoff starts since 2020. Over the past four seasons, Valdez has posted a record of 57-35 with a 3.21 ERA and 1.16 WHIP.

After signing multiple one-year deals during his arbitration window, Valdez is looking to cash in with a major contract this offseason. Although some projections have his potential contract valued at a total of $140 to $150 million, Valdez will likely benefit from the massive 7-year, $220 million contract that Dylan Cease signed with the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this month.

The Orioles have already spent $155 million to ink Alonso and traded a haul of prospects for Baz. Nobody should be surprised if Baltimore is aggressive in pursuing Valdez, even at a monumental price tag, especially if they view him as their potential ace for the next five years or longer.

