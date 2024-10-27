Insider Suggests Baltimore Orioles Could Move On From Super Utilityman
Things have been happening for the Baltimore Orioles.
After another disappointing early playoff exit, Mike Elias and Brandon Hyde have made changes to the coaching staff, advance scouting department, and the training staff.
More moves are expected to be made this winter, with the majority coming on the player front.
Corbin Burns and Anthony Santander are not expected to return, so the Orioles will have their hands full when searching for replacements who can immediately step in and help this team make a deep run in the postseason.
Because of that, other roster decisions will have to be made ahead of next year, and one player Baltimore might move on from is Jorge Mateo according to Roch Kubakto of MASN.
"He's eligible for arbitration again and MLBTradeRumors.com projects his raise to $3.2 million. That's hefty for a player who doesn't project to start and hasn't hit after hot starts to the season, and with the Orioles more likely to keep Ramon Urias in a utility role. And let's not forget about the elbow surgery. We're told that Mateo should be ready on Opening Day, but there might not be room for him," the insider writes.
That would be a disappointing end to an otherwise successful tenure with the Orioles.
While Mateo never quite reached the ceiling he had when he was once ranked as the top New York Yankees prospect ahead of Aaron Judge in 2016, he still performed much better in Baltimore with a .227/.273/.375 slash line and OPS+ of 83 compared to when he slashed .195/.235/.310 with a 51 OPS+ during his season-and-a-half with the San Diego Padres.
$3.2 million doesn't seem like a whole lot when the Orioles are expecting to have their payroll capabilities increased, but with them needing to find another top-end starting pitcher and someone to help replace Santander in right field, they need as much cash as possible.
More information will come out regarding Baltimore's plans with Mateo when free agency begins, but he appears to be a non-tender candidate right now.