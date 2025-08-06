Key Orioles' starter impresses in rehab outing
The Baltimore Orioles saw one of their injured starting pitchers impress during his latest rehab start.
In his second rehab start and first for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides, starting pitcher Tyler Wells was sharp, pitching 2.1 scoreless innings on Tuesday. He struck out four batters, while allowing three hits and issuing two walks on 49 pitches. The right-hander is continuing to rehab after undergoing season-ending surgery last year to repair his ulnar collateral ligament.
Wells last pitched for Baltimore during the 2024 season. He ended up starting just three games, recording a 5.87 ERA with 13 strikeouts across 15.1 innings before having his season cut short due to undergoing his aforementioned UCL surgery.
After initially being drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 15th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Wells failed to reach the major leagues with the Twins, especially after undergoing Tommy John surgery during the 2019 season. Wells didn't play any professional baseball in 2020 due to the cancellation of the minor league season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The now 30-year-old was selected by the Orioles in the Rule 5 Draft on December 10, 2020. Wells made his big league debut as a reliever that ensuing season on April 4 against the Boston Red Sox; in 44 outings for Wells in 2021, he went 2-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 57 innings.
Read More: Baltimore Orioles claim starting pitching prospect off waivers
During the 2022 campaign, Wells was used as a starter. In 23 starts, he went 7-7 with a 4.25 ERA and 76 punchouts across 103.2 innings of work. Wells' best season as a major leaguer, however, came in 2023.
In 25 games (20 starts), Wells went 7-6 with a 3.64 ERA and a career-high 117 strikeouts. The righty also recorded a save against the Red Sox on September 28 that clinched the Orioles' first AL East title since 2014 and first 100-win season since 1980.
Hoping to build off his best season yet at the big league level, Wells' 2024 season was ended abruptly, as he made just three starts for the Orioles last year before going down on May 31 with his UCL season-ending surgery.
In a season that has been a major disappointment for the Orioles, they would undoubtedly love to see Wells pitch at some point this season to give the franchise and fanbase something to look forward to in 2026.