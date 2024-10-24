Members of Balitmore Orioles Remain Very High on Future Star Despite Struggles
The 2024 season did not go according to plan for Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday.
The No. 1 rated prospect in the sport coming into the season struggled during his Major League debut. In 208 plate appearances he had an unsightly .189/.255/.311 slash line with five home runs, four doubles, two triples and four stolen bases.
It certainty wasn’t the debut anyone had hoped for, but Holliday did show flashes of the incredible talent he possesses.
One of them came toward the end of the regular season.
With the lineup healthy, Holliday wasn’t receving as much playing time as earlier in the season. He didn’t let that impact the level of work he put into his craft, as he continued tweaking his swing and the results were positive.
He eliminated the big legt kick, going with a toe tap for timing instead. In his final 10 plate appearance of the season, he went 5-for-7 with one double and three walks. That has created some positive momentum heading into the offseason.
“I really liked his swing a lot. He was getting his foot down early. He was able to be on time with the fastball a little bit more, especially the elevated fastball,” manager Brandon Hyde said, via Jake Rill of MLB.com. “The swing was a lot shorter. His eyes were wide open. He loved how it felt.”
Expect Holliday to be penciled into Hyde’s lineup a lot in 2025 and beyond. His early struggles have not changed the fact that heis a big part of what the Orioles have planned for the future.
That ability to dissect an issue and fix it is part of why they are so excited about what is to come.
As shared by Rill, “General manager Mike Elias said at the end of the season that he remains “incredibly bullish” on Holliday, who showed “some really good splashes.” Third-base coach Tony Mansolino, who serves as Baltimore’s infield instructor, believes Holliday could eventually win a Gold Glove at second, a position he learned on the fly last spring after mostly playing shortstop all his life.”
When you have the backing of prominent people within the organizaiton, it is easy to start letting the confidence flow. Baltimore has his back and is committed to helping him reach his incredibly high ceiling.
If things pan out, the Orioles will have the best middle infield tandem with Holliday and shortstop Gunnar Henderson turning double plays and hitting home runs for years to come.