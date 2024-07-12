MLB Insider Again Links Baltimore Orioles to Marlins’ Reliever Trade
The Baltimore Orioles are heading towards the All-Star break as one of the best teams in baseball. While they have slowed down a bit over the last couple of weeks, they are still more than capable of winning a championship.
However, it never hurts to add more talent. That is what the team is looking to do ahead of the trade deadline later this month.
What could the Orioles look for on the trade market? Right now, they need pitching. Whether that be in the starting rotation or the bullpen, they could use more good arms.
One potential trade candidate that has been linked to Baltimore quite a bit is Miami Marlins reliever and closer Tanner Scott.
MLB insider Jon Heyman again linked the Orioles to Scott on Wednesday during a live show on Bleacher Report.
Scott would certainly be an intriguing addition for the Baltimore bullpen. He could be exactly what the doctor ordered to take the pen from good to great.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far, Scott has pitched in 37 games. He has compiled a 6-5 record to go along with a 1.42 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP, and 42 strikeouts in 38.0 innings. Scott has also recorded 13 saves, a hold, and two blown saves.
If he were to be traded to the Orioles, Scott could fill one of two roles. He could end up becoming the team's closer ahead of Craig Kimbrel. Or, he could end up being an elite setup man.
At 29 years old, Scott could end up being a half-season rental for Baltimore. He is set to hit free agency following the 2024 season.
That being said, if things go well, the two parties could very well end up working out a new contract.
There are plenty of other bullpen arms the Orioles could target. Scott could be fairly expensive and Baltimore might prefer to pursue a less expensive option.
Pursuing a big trade for a starting pitcher is another option. Garrett Crochet has been a player that the Orioles have been linked heavily to as well. He would take the rotation to the next level.
Expect to continue hearing rumors come out about Baltimore in the coming days. The front office is expected to be aggressive and Scott is definitely a name to keep a close eye on.