MLB Insider: Baltimore Orioles Remain Among Top Teams in Major Leagues
The Baltimore Orioles 2024 season ended in extremely disappointing fashion. After looking like legitimate World Series contenders in the first half, their performance fell off a cliff in the second half as they looked like a very ordinary team.
Despite that letdown, the Orioles entered the offseason with many people still being very excited about their outlook. In some way-too-early 2025 power rankings, they were considered the best team in the American League.
The biggest reason for that is the young core that they have to build around. It is why MLB insider Buster Olney of ESPN has put Baltimore at No. 8 in his rankings of the best teams in baseball right now.
“The Orioles might be baseball's greatest mystery at this point. On one hand, they have so much high-end talent -- Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser -- and are theoretically right in the middle of their window for championship contention, after piling up 101 wins in 2023 and making the playoffs this past season.”
There is even more talented young players in the prospect pipeline that are nearing the Major League level, too.
Where the Orioles' issue lies is on the mound.
With their ace Corbin Burnes still available in free agency, they are in need of a top-of-the-rotation arm. But, his price tag hints that he won’t be coming back to the team after they acquired him last offseason from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade.
If he actually departs, their options in free agency to replace him are dwindling by the day. Jack Flaherty and Sean Manaea are the best options left, but their expected cost may be too rich for ownership.
Max Fried and Blake Snell both signed monster contracts with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively.
Garrett Crochet was the top option available on the trade market and he was dealt to the Boston Red Sox. Jesus Luzardo, another high-upside option that the Miami Marlins made available, was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Things could certainly change, as Olney pointed out that there is only one player, the recently signed outfielder Tyler O’Neill, who is under contract in 2026.
“With no long-term obligations beyond O'Neill, the Orioles should have the long-term financial flexibility to make moves.
But ... will they?” he wrote.
Some of their young players will certainly receive long-term extensions with the team to make up their core moving forward. But, the lack of long-term obligations would normally result in a more aggressive approach, as this is the time to spend with so many core players not even at arbitration yet.
Their spot in the top 10 of Olney’s rankings is certainly a shaky one given their pitching situation. If they don’t land an impact arm this offseason, it will be tough to keep up with the other contenders in the AL.