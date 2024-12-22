Baltimore Orioles' Pitching Market Narrows With Phillies Landing Marlins Ace
The Baltimore Orioles got started pretty early in the MLB offseason adding new pieces to the roster.
They signed outfielder Tyler O’Neill to a three-year, $49.5 million deal, addressing their need for a power-hitting right-handed batter. Catcher Gary Sanchez was also signed to a one-year, $8.5 million deal, providing the team with another potent bat as a replacement for James McCann.
While their lineup is now going to be deeper, there are still some major concerns with their pitching staff.
Coming into the offseason, adding some arms was the No. 1 need for the team. That was before even taking into consideration that their ace, Corbin Burnes, could depart in free agency.
While it has been reported that the Orioles are still in the running to retain the former Cy Young Award winner, there are a lot of signs pointing toward him departing.
That has made the team’s inactivity on the pitching market all the more surprising, and on Sunday, another one of the options they were linked to came off the market.
The Philadelphia Phillies have awoken from their offseason slumber, signing outfielder Max Kepler on Friday. On Sunday morning, they pulled off a trade for Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo.
Heading to South Beach are shortstop Starlyn Caba and outfielder Emaarion Boyd. The prospects are ranked No. 4 and No. 23 in the Phillies’ system. Minor League catcher Paul McIntosh is also heading to the Phillies with Luzardo.
Baltimore fans have to be disappointed seeing another starting pitcher off the trade market in a deal that involves hitting prospects, one that they were mentioned as a fit for.
The Orioles have incredible depth when it comes to their lineup and Minor League system and not dipping into that to upgrade the pitching staff is something that will come back to bite them.
At least the Phillies aren’t in the American League East like the Boston Red Sox, who won the Garrett Crochet sweepstakes. The star lefty was another starter Baltimore was pursuing as a potential top-of-the-rotation replacement for Burnes.
They also watched another AL East contender, the New York Yankees, make a splash on the market signing Max Fried.
That should have been as motivating as any for the Orioles to get aggressive and make a move, but nothing has been done to fix the rotation. Ownership and the front office may be content with what they have, but on the field, they are at a distinct disadvantage.
A team with World Series aspirations has Zach Eflin and Grayson Rodriguez as their top two options is in trouble when facing off against Gerrit Cole and Fried with the Yankees and Crochet and Garrett Houck with the Red Sox.
Luzardo flashed top-of-the-rotation stuff in 2023 when he was healthy. He may not be a bonafide ace but would have been a necessary upgrade for a Baltimore rotation that desperately needs to bring back Burnes.