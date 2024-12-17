Baltimore Orioles' Tyler O’Neill Focused on Full Contract, Not Option Year
One of the things on the Baltimore Orioles' to-do list this offseason was to find a right-handed, power-hitting outfielder.
They crossed that item off the list when they agreed to a deal with free-agent outfielder Tyler O’Neill.
After spending the 2024 campaign with the Boston Red Sox, he agreed to a three-year, $49.5 million deal with their American League East rivals. On Monday, he took part in his introductory press conference with the team.
One of the interesting aspects of his new contract with the Orioles is that it includes a player option following the 2025 season. It was something that O’Neill spoke about during the press conference.
He revealed that it wasn’t something he was seeking in his deal as a free agent this offseason. Instead, it was the team who came to him offering it, and that the flexibility of being able to enter the market again next winter was appealing.
However, that isn’t where his focus is.
"I'm focused on the full term of my contract right now,” he said, via Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun.
Of course, those plans could change if things go well for O’Neill in 2025. He is hoping to have an everyday role with Baltimore, which could translate to some major production if he is able to stay healthy.
For his career, he has a 162-game average of 30 home runs and 76 RBI with 12 steals. Last season, he clubbed 31 homers in 113 games and 473 plate appearances. The only other time in his career he appeared in triple-digit games he launched a career-high 34 home runs.
Playing in a more neutral home field after spending a year calling Fenway Park home is something that O’Neill is also looking forward to. The left field walls being moved in were part of the conversations that were had between the two sides during negotiations.
He will certainly be someone to keep an eye on throughout the upcoming campaign, as the Orioles will be relying upon him to help fill the void that Anthony Santander’s departure would create.
The All-Star right fielder is a free agent and all signs are pointing to him leaving Baltimore for another franchise. O’Neill, who has won two Gold Gloves in his career, would be an upgrade over Santander with the glove and has experience at all three outfield spots.
Excited for the opportunity that lies ahead, he is in a position to find a lot of success in 2025. If he can remain healthy, he will fit in nicely alongside a young, emerging group of players.