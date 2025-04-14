MLB Insider Believes Orioles Boss Could Lose His Job This Season
The Baltimore Orioles are off to a slow start this year. They are 6-9 and sit in last place in the American League East.
This is a big turnaround considering they won the AL East in 2023 and came in second place in the division last season. In fact, Baltimore has had three winning years in a row after collecting less than 55 wins in 2021 and 2019.
With their team this year, though, the Orioles have high expectations. It is not an easy division, but the team fully expects to be back in the playoffs.
Manager Brandon Hyde has led the charge since the 2019 season. Baltimore stuck with him through the hard times and allowed him to usher the team into this new era.
However, the Orioles' patience is running out.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) took a look at some managers that could be on the hot seat. Hyde is one of them.
This season seems to be a deciding year for Hyde. However, he has run into some bad luck.
Baltimore has been dealing with injuries since the start of spring training.
On the mound, the Orioles are without Grayson Rodriguez, Kyle Bradish, Andrew Kittredge, Albert Suarez, Trevor Rogers and now Zach Eflin. Some of them are close to making a return, but it is not easy to win with that much talent missing from the pitching staff.
Because of these injuries, the Orioles can not be expected to be as sharp as they usually are. With that, Hyde should have a little bit longer of a leash.
To put salt on to the wound of their injured pitching staff, Baltimore missed out on Corbin Burnes in the offseason. Instead, they opted to sign two older starting pitchers, with Charlie Morton being the more prominent name.
Their rotation has one of the highest earned run averages in the MLB, and they do not have many players they can turn to in order to help fix the problem.
But there is one statistical fact that shines a bad light on Hyde.
That is the fact that Baltimore has not won a playoff game since being swept in the 2014 American League Championship Series. This is despite making the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
Hyde needs to get this team back on track moving forward in 2025. It is not going to be easy, but if Baltimore continues to play last-place baseball, Hyde will be on the hot seat as the season continues.