Jordan Westburg's 'Frustrating' Message Before Injury Rehab Turns Heads

The Baltimore Orioles revealed more brutal injury news on February 20.

When speaking to the media before the Orioles' Grapefruit League opener, President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias revealed that infielder Jordan Westburg has a partially torn UCL in his right elbow.

As a result, the third baseman will be out at least until the end of April, as Baltimore is going to try giving him a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection instead of having Tommy John surgery, as the hope is that this will lessen his return timeline. However, there's currently no clear indication of when Westburg can be expected to be back on the field.

This has got to be extremely disappointing for Westburg, as he was expected to be a key part of the Orioles' resurgent 2026 season.

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg (11) | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jordan Wesstburg Gets Honest About Injury Return Process

Westburg spoke with Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com for a February 22 article and assessed his state of mind as he begins injury rehab.

“It’s been going on for some years now. It just got to a point where it wasn’t sustainable," Westburg said of his elbow pain.

When asked about the next steps, he said, “Time, rest, to my understanding, just see how the injection is progressing, what’s going on, and if we have to pivot, we pivot. If not to push forward... Kind of hope and pray that this injection does its thing and take it a day at a time.

“You can imagine how frustrating and disappointing it is, but at the same time, what am I going to do about it?” Westburg added. “I do feel like I was doing everything the right way, or to the best of my knowledge, the best way, and these things are still happening.”

He continued, “These injuries are part of the game, part of life. I’m just trying to stay positive and take this a day at a time. I’d like to sit here and say, extremely confident, but some of this wears on you mentally. There are doubts, but I’m going to do my best to see what avenues I can go down to maybe help bullet-proof my body a little bit more. I don’t know if there’s a way to do that, but I’m going to try.

“That’s another frustrating part of this is I do feel like I was able to stay healthy and play through a lot of things and, to an extent, I did. Past couple of years, still playing through things that weren’t disclosed and weren’t announced, but some of the major ones, just can’t play through," Westburg added.

“I’d like to say that I’m extremely confident, but only time will tell.”

This is not the start that Baltimore wanted to their 2026 season.

